Nodal officers in all dists to facilitate NRIs: Minister
Chandigarh
Punjab NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Tuesday that the state government has decided to appoint nodal officers in all 23 districts to facilitate non-resident Indians (NRIs).
Chairing a review meeting with officials of the NRI affairs department and members of NRI Commission, Dhaliwal issued the directions that the appointment of nodal officers should be made in a transparent manner and working of these officers should be reviewed by the deputy commissioners concerned on regular basis.
The AAP government has been working to resolve the issues of Punjabis residing in foreign countries and requisite directions have also been issued to special chief secretary of the department, he said.
Special courts in 4 dists
The cabinet minister further said that special courts would be set up in Amritsar, Patiala, Ludhiana and Bathinda districts to resolve cases related to NRIs in a timely manner.
He said the state government would also coordinate with the Union government and embassies to resolve their problems. “I will personally take up the matter with the Union ministries of external affairs and home affairs,” he said. The government also plans to honour the NRIs who have done commendable work in various walks of life.
Dhaliwal said the NRI affairs department would also coordinate with the rural development and panchayats department to collect the village-wise data of all NRIs, urging them to actively participate in the social and sustainable development of their native village.
