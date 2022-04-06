Non-clearance of dues jeopardises students’ migration to govt schools

While the education department has been pulling all stops to increase enrolment in government schools, private school students wanting to migrate to these state-run institutions are stuck in a limbo with their respective alma maters refusing to issue transfer or character certificates till their dues are settled.

A similar issue had cropped up last year as well when hundreds of private school students whose families’ incomes had dwindled due to the coronavirus pandemic had sought to migrate to government establishments, but their alma maters had withheld essential documents over non payment of dues. With their backs against the wall, several students had moved court. Later, the district education department had formed a special committee to resolve around 200 official complaints, but several students were still unable to get admission anywhere as their former schools refused to issue the mandatory school-leaving documents, despite the intervention of the education department. These students are again negotiating with their former schools with the help of government school heads and teachers.

Digital tug-of-war

Though district authorities have asked students to download their documents from the Digital Locker System, assuring them that they will be held at par with the physical documents, government schoolteachers assisting these students say the private schools in question have themselves downloaded the students’ documents from the online portal, blocking students’ attempts to procure the certificates.

Government High School, Kot Mangal, teacher Sukhdarshan Singh, who is also president, Anti Cheating Teachers Front, Ludhiana, says he alone has received 10 such complaints.”In one case, Harjit Singh of Gurpreet Nagar, Ludhiana, has accused a private school in Shimlapuri of demanding ₹50,000 to release the transfer certificates of his three daughters,” he says.

“Due to his poor financial condition, Harjit has been unable to clear the dues, and his children were unable to go to school last year. When I pleaded with the school authorities, somebody claiming to call from the office of a woman MLA threatened me. I confronted the person, and later he agreed to negotiate with the family on behalf of the school,” Sukhdarshan said.

We are not wrong in demanding our dues: Private player

An official from the said school in Shimlapuri, requesting anonymity, said it was their right to charge fees in lieu of imparting education and facilities to the students. “We are not wrong in demanding clearance of dues from parents before handing over the documents to them,” they said.

A government official said, the issue started after most of these students were admitted to government schools after an order was released by the former education secretary, schools, dated August 7, 2020, saying that in case a private school refuses to issue the transfer certificate, heads of government schools can admit a pupil after self-verification.

Contradictory orders

Admissions were carried out as per the orders of the secretary. However, another order was later released directing the government schools to admit the students only after taking the requisite certificates.

Ludhiana district education officer Jaswinder Kaur did not respond.

