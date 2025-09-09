Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
Non-functional street lights in Chandigarh: Human rights panel seeks report from MC

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 05:52 am IST

Taking note of an HT report “Non-functional street lights expose the dark side of city”, the commission, comprising member justice Gurbir Singh, said non-functional street lights put commuters and pedestrians under risk

The Punjab and Chandigarh Human Rights Commission on Monday took suo motu cognisance of non-functional street lights in Chandigarh and called for a report from the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

The MC officials, during the recent House meeting, informed councillors that a citywide survey of non-functional lights is being conducted. (HT Photo for representation)
The commission directed the municipal commissioner to submit a report in this regard a week before the next hearing on October 23.

In the news report, HT had highlighted that the problem is widespread and was also flagged by councillors in the recent municipal corporation (MC) House meeting. Residents say that inadequate lighting has made commuting unsafe in the city. Many residents also link the poor state of street lighting to a rise in accidents and petty crime.

The MC officials, during the recent House meeting, informed councillors that a citywide survey of non-functional lights is being conducted. Tenders have already been floated to procure new street lights and repair materials until a new agency is finalised to handle the city’s street light maintenance.

