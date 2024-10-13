Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Non-procurement’ of paddy: Commuters hassled as farmers block highways in Mohali, Zirakpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Oct 14, 2024 05:22 AM IST

The protesters blocked the road Dappar toll plaza on Ambala-Zirakpur highway and disrupted traffic near Zirakpur bus stand and Bhago Majra toll plaza in Kharar

Commuters were a harassed lot on Sunday due to traffic jams caused by scores of farmers blocking the Kharar-Ropar and Ambala-Zirakpur-Chandigarh national highways for three hours in protest against the alleged ‘non-procurement’ and slow purchase of paddy at ‘lower prices’.

Traffic jam at K Area, Zirakur, due to farmers’ protest on Sunday. The blockades in Mohali and Zirakpur lasted from noon to 3 pm. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Traffic jam at K Area, Zirakur, due to farmers’ protest on Sunday. The blockades in Mohali and Zirakpur lasted from noon to 3 pm. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The blockade lasted from noon to 3 pm. The protesters blocked the road Dappar toll plaza on Ambala-Zirakpur highway and disrupted traffic near Zirakpur bus stand and Bhago Majra toll plaza in Kharar.

Many commuters exchanged heated arguments with the farmers, requesting them for clear passage, but to no avail.

Locals say a doctor was seen pleading the protesters to allow him to reach a nearby hospital, citing a critical patient waiting for treatment. However, the farmers did not allow him to cross the blockade in Kharar.

Harvinder Singh, a professor from Haryana who was stuck in the traffic bottleneck near Dappar toll plaza, lost his cool and had a verbal altercation with the protesters. “If they have a problem, they should call the deputy commissioner (DC) at the spot, and not harass the public. We were returning home after dropping our son at the Mohali airport and were stuck for hours. This is not the way to protest,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, police officials including were on toes to control the protesters.

Those protesting near Zirakpur bus stand gave way to ambulances and students but the public expressed disappointment and resentment.

The farmers alleged that even though paddy procurement had started about two weeks ago, purchase agencies were not buying the produce, forcing farmers to incur losses. They added that the grain lying at the mandis was getting spoiled.

Mohali DC takes stock of procurement

Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain asked the sub-divisional magistrates and district heads of procurement agencies to at the mandis to expedite the procurement and lifting operations.

Taking stock of operations at the District Administrative Complex, she asked the officials concerned to ensure that there was no break in procurement.

She said the arrivals touched 42,701 metric tonnes on Sunday. The district has 18 purchase centres.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On