‘Non-procurement’ of paddy: Commuters hassled as farmers block highways in Mohali, Zirakpur

Commuters were a harassed lot on Sunday due to traffic jams caused by scores of farmers blocking the Kharar-Ropar and Ambala-Zirakpur-Chandigarh national highways for three hours in protest against the alleged ‘non-procurement’ and slow purchase of paddy at ‘lower prices’. Traffic jam at K Area, Zirakur, due to farmers’ protest on Sunday. The blockades in Mohali and Zirakpur lasted from noon to 3 pm. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The blockade lasted from noon to 3 pm. The protesters blocked the road Dappar toll plaza on Ambala-Zirakpur highway and disrupted traffic near Zirakpur bus stand and Bhago Majra toll plaza in Kharar.

Many commuters exchanged heated arguments with the farmers, requesting them for clear passage, but to no avail.

Locals say a doctor was seen pleading the protesters to allow him to reach a nearby hospital, citing a critical patient waiting for treatment. However, the farmers did not allow him to cross the blockade in Kharar.

Harvinder Singh, a professor from Haryana who was stuck in the traffic bottleneck near Dappar toll plaza, lost his cool and had a verbal altercation with the protesters. “If they have a problem, they should call the deputy commissioner (DC) at the spot, and not harass the public. We were returning home after dropping our son at the Mohali airport and were stuck for hours. This is not the way to protest,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, police officials including were on toes to control the protesters.

Those protesting near Zirakpur bus stand gave way to ambulances and students but the public expressed disappointment and resentment.

The farmers alleged that even though paddy procurement had started about two weeks ago, purchase agencies were not buying the produce, forcing farmers to incur losses. They added that the grain lying at the mandis was getting spoiled.

Mohali DC takes stock of procurement

Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain asked the sub-divisional magistrates and district heads of procurement agencies to at the mandis to expedite the procurement and lifting operations.

Taking stock of operations at the District Administrative Complex, she asked the officials concerned to ensure that there was no break in procurement.

She said the arrivals touched 42,701 metric tonnes on Sunday. The district has 18 purchase centres.