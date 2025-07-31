Northern Command chief felicitates troops for success of Op Mahadev

Northern Command army commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Wednesday visited the Dachigam area where three terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack were killed in an operation by security forces. Northern Command army commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma. (File)

The commander felicitated soldiers for the successful operation.

“Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Cdr NC visited Kashmir in Gen Area Dachigam to compliment and felicitate troops for their resilient action, as also swift and successful execution of Operation Mahadev in Lidwas on July 28 , where three hardcore terrorists were neutralised,” the command said on its X handle.

“Northern Command stands by its commitment to keep # Kashmir terror-free,” it said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Northern command and Chinar Corps military leadership briefed J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha after the killing of three terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack.

The office of the LG said that Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, GOC-in-C, Northern Command and Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, GOC 15 Corps on Tuesday briefed Sinha on Operation Mahadev.

“Congratulations to army, CRPF and J&K Police for successful Ops & eliminating three Pakistani terrorists involved in the heinous Pahalgam terror attack,” Sinha said.

On July 28, three Pakistani terrorists, involved in the Pahalgam attack were killed in a joint, coordinated and protracted operation by army, J&K Police and CRPF. The terrorists were identified as Suleman Shah, Hamza Afgani & Jibran Bhai. Two AK series rifles, an M4 rifle and a large quantity of ammunition and warlike stores were recovered from the site.

On April 22, as many as 26 people, including 25 tourists, and one local were killed when terrorists opened fire on them in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam. In response to the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to target nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir triggering an exchange of missiles and drones between the two countries till May 10 when a ceasefire was announced.