Northern Command chief reviews security scenario in Kashmir
The Northern Command chief, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, on Sunday complimented the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps for ensuring zero collateral damage during counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir.
He also reiterated the credo of the use of minimum force and just conduct by the soldiers involved in counter-terrorist operations. Lt Gen Dwivdei is on a three-day visit to Kashmir Valley from Sunday to Tuesday.
“Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi was briefed by Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC, Chinar Corps, on the prevalent security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries’ design. The Army Commander also interacted with senior officers of the Chinar Corps. He lauded the strong counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control, said Northern Command defence spokesperson Colonel Abhinav Navneet. “He also appreciated the strict control exercised by the formation to abide by cease-fire understanding between the DGMOs of both India and Pakistan,” said Col Navneet.
The Army Commander visited two formation headquarters engaged in counter-terrorist operations in the hinterland.
On being briefed about operational aspects, he complimented them for the conduct of operations with precision while ensuring zero collateral damage.
“The Army Commander was also appreciative of the excellent soldier–citizen connect activities, which have resulted in an overall reduction in the terrorist recruitments,” said the spokesperson. During the day, the Army commander visited the 92 Base Hospital at the Badami Bagh Cantonment.
80% deficit rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir this year: IMD
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 80 percent less rainfall than normal this year, weather officials said on Sunday. Sonam Lotus, director of meteorological centre, J&K, said that the cities of Jammu and Srinagar were largely dry this year. “Jammu city received only 2.1mm rains against normal of 68 mm and Srinagar city received 21.3mm of rainfall as against normal of 117.6mm,” Lotus said. However, he said, the phenomenon was nothing new.
‘Shat Chandi Maha Yagya’ concludes at Vaishno Devi shrine
The nine-day-long 'Shat Chandi Maha Yagya' organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at the holy shrine during 'Chaitra Navratras' for universal peace, harmony, prosperity and health of humanity, concluded on Sunday with “purna ahuti”, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine wore a grandeur look during these Navratras.
Terror-funding case: J&K police team raids multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir
The State Investigation Agency of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday raided multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana and J&K in a case of fundraising by an undisclosed LeT mastermind based in Pakistan for its cadres and associates across India to further terrorist activities in the union territory of J&K, officials said. They said that the SIA conducted searches at various locations across Delhi, Haryana and J&K in connection with a terror funding case.
Three killed, 30 injured in road mishaps in Himachal’s Una, Chamba
Three people were killed and 30 injured in three road accidents in Himachal's Una and Chamba district on Sunday. In the first mishap, a 17-year-old girl was killed and 15 injured after a goods carrier carrying pilgrims rolled plunged into a gorge at Ghaluwal in Haroli subdivision of Una district. The deceased has been identified as Sakshi. The injured have been admitted to the Regional Hospital Una. The victims were yet to be identified.
Jai Ram Thakur to lead party in upcoming Himachal assembly polls: Nadda
Amid prevailing speculations about leadership change in Himachal Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda ruled out any leadership change in Himachal ahead of the assembly elections. Nadda made it clear that neither the chief minister nor his cabinet colleagues will be changed. When asked about bickering in the party, Nadda said, “We are seized of the matter and looking into it.” He congratulated Dhumal on his birthday on Sunday.
