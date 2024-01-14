Northern Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visits Kupwara sector

To review the counterinsurgency grid, Army’s Northern Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday visited forward areas in North Kashmir’s Machil area. Northern Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi (HT Photo)

He was accompanied by other senior army officers and interacted with troopers deployed on the forward posts in Kupwara sector.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“In the relentless pursuit of operational excellence and to review the Counter Infiltration Grid, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, ArmyCdrNC accompanied by ChinarCorps Cdr and GOC Vajr Division visited forward Battalions in Machhal Sector. The Army Commander interacted with the troops and personal of Rashtriya Rifles, @JmuKmrPolice, BSF & BRO and commended them for their persistent vigilance & compelling contribution to maintaining lasting peace in the region,” army spokesman said in statement.