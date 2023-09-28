News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Northern commander visits forward areas along Siachen

Northern commander visits forward areas along Siachen

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Sep 28, 2023 10:24 PM IST

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Northern command chief, visited forward areas along the LoC in Siachen, reviewing operational preparedness of troops. He praised their professionalism and combat readiness.

Northern command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited forward areas along the LoC in Siachen and reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops.

Northern command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi felicitated the troops deployed in remote frontline areas on Thursday. (Sourced)
Northern command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi felicitated the troops deployed in remote frontline areas on Thursday. (Sourced)

“The Northern commander visited forward areas along the LoC under Siachen Brigade to review the operational preparedness,” said an official.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command, visited forward areas of Ladakh to review operational preparedness and witnessed integrated training,” the Northern Command said on X.

The army commander felicitated the troops deployed in remote frontline areas for their excellent standards of combat readiness despite inhospitable terrain and exhorted them to continue to strive for excellence, they added.

The army commander appreciated the professionalism exhibited by the troops and complimented them for their relentless efforts in maintaining the highest standards of operational effectiveness under challenging conditions.

Lt Gen Dwivedi felicitated the troops deployed in remote frontline areas for their excellent standards of combat readiness despite inhospitable terrain and exhorted them to continue to strive for excellence.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out