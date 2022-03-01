Northern Railways’ GM holds review meeting
Northern Railways’ general manager Ashutosh Gangal held a performance-review meeting with the departmental heads of Northern Railway and DRMs through video conferencing on Monday.
The prime topics of discussion pertained to safety, mobility enhancement, punctuality and other important projects. Since safety holds prime focus, the GM discussed numerous untoward incidents reported since past week.
Status of rail and weld fractures, level crossing gates, yard derailments and overhead equipment failures were discussed in detail.
“Sectional speed has been increased to 688.55 km and speed on loop lines has been increased to 30 kmph in 433.31 km portion till February 2022,” said railway officials.
Status of 160 Kmph work on New Delhi-Mumbai and New Delhi-Howrah routes was also discussed in the meeting.
The current average Punctuality over the zone stands at 85 %. Ways to improve the punctuality of mail-express trains were discussed in detail.
The ongoing works on the Jallandhar- Pathankot- Jammu Tawi, Kathua- Madhopur Section, Utretia-Raibareilly and Raibareilly-Amethi and the critical projects, including Alamnagar- Utraitia, Rosa – Sitapur, Jaunpur- Akbarpur, Barabanki- Akbarpur and Rajpura-Bathinda were reviewed by the officials.
Railway officials said the status of increasing amenities on stations, FOBs, increase in level of platforms and shelters etc, were also presented in the meeting.
