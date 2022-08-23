Northern railways to soon restore services on unaffected portions of Kangra Valley heritage line
The officials said it may take longer to restore services on the Pathankot-Joginderngar narrow gauge line,which has been damaged at several places due to shooting stones, and flashfloods in Kangra valley
Three days after the bridge on Chakki River was washed away in a flashflood, Northern Railway officials said repair works were being carried out at war footing, and services will soon be resumed on unaffected portions of the Kangra Valley heritage track.
The officials said it may take longer to restore services on the Pathankot-Joginderngar narrow gauge line,which has been damaged at several places due to shooting stones, and flashfloods. Amid unprecedented rainfall in Kangra valley, railway services on the Pathankot-Joginderngar railway line were suspended on July 14.
A crack had developed on Pier 3 on Chakki on July 3 due to a flashflood, and on August 20, three piers of Bridge 32 (Chakki Bridge) between Dalhousie Road and Nurpur Road (Chakki Bank) were washed away in a flash flood.
Northern railways chief public relations officer Deepak Kumar said, “The railway track in Kangra valley has been severely damaged at several places and repair works have been initiated on a war footing on both sides of the damaged bridge. Till the bridge is restored train services will be reintroduced on the unaffected portion of the railway track between Jogindernagar-Chakki Bank. Likewise, services will also be reintroduced between Pathankot-Dalhousie Road,” said Kumar.
“The Railways minister has reviewed the action plan for restoration of services with the general manager, Northern Railways, and other officers concerned. He has given instructions for expeditious restoration work,” he said.
“Bridge No 32 suffered extensive damages, except from Pier 1 to 8, and the affected portion will be reconstructed in the shortest possible time,”he added.
In the meantime, state authorities are looking into providing road connectivity between Nurpur to Dalhousie Road.
Karnataka: Elephants and dogs roped in to catch leopard in Belagavi
The Karnataka Forest Department has launched an operation to catch a leopard which has been spotted at various locations in Belagavi. As a precautionary measure, many schools in Belagavi have been shut for the last two weeks. The leopard is said to be on the premises of the Golf Club of Belagavi located in the centre of the city.
‘My food my choice’: Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra on BJP's meat remark
Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah's son, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, came to his father's defence after the state BJP targeted the leader of opposition for allegedly visiting a temple after eating meat. The incident happened in the communally sensitive Kodagu district, where police imposed prohibitory orders from August 24 to 27 earlier today, to maintain law and order. BJP leaders accused Siddaramaiah of hurting religious sentiments.
Sonali Phogat’s autopsy to be conducted in Goa on Wednesday
The Goa Medical College and Hospital has constituted a two-member committee of forensic specialists to conduct the post-mortem examination on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat who passed away at her home in Goa's Anjuna on Tuesday morning of suspected heart attack. The Anjuna police have registered a case of unnatural death, but said that they do not suspect any foul play.
Bihar: UGC begins special drive for varsities as HC threatens to stop VC salary
The University Grants Commission has launched a special drive in Patna from August 23 to 28 for reconciliation of funds granted to state institutions based on utilisation certificates (UCs) submitted by them. The counsel of UGC said this before the Patna high court, which is hearing a case related to pending utilisation certificates from the state institutions for funds worth crores availed in the past.
Man attempts suicide outside Maharashtra Assembly, rescued by cops on duty
A man claiming to be a farmer attempted suicide Tuesday by setting Deshmukh ablaze outside the Maharashtra assembly as the monsoon session got underway. Police later identified the man as a resident of Tandulwadi village in Osmanabad, Subhash Banudas Deshmukh. According to them, he attempted to kill himself over a property row. His father had attempted to burn himself earlier, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said. Deshmukh is now reportedly conscious and the police are probing the matter further.
