Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Northern railways to soon restore services on unaffected portions of Kangra Valley heritage line

Northern railways to soon restore services on unaffected portions of Kangra Valley heritage line

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 23, 2022 05:41 PM IST

The officials said it may take longer to restore services on the Pathankot-Joginderngar narrow gauge line,which has been damaged at several places due to shooting stones, and flashfloods in Kangra valley

Amid unprecedented rainfall in Kangra valley, railway services on the Pathankot-Joginderngar railway line were suspended on July 14. A crack had developed on Pier 3 on Chakki on July 3 due to a flashflood, and on August 20, three piers of Bridge 32 (Chakki Bridge) between Dalhousie Road and Nurpur Road (Chakki Bank) were washed away in a flash flood. (HT File)
Amid unprecedented rainfall in Kangra valley, railway services on the Pathankot-Joginderngar railway line were suspended on July 14. A crack had developed on Pier 3 on Chakki on July 3 due to a flashflood, and on August 20, three piers of Bridge 32 (Chakki Bridge) between Dalhousie Road and Nurpur Road (Chakki Bank) were washed away in a flash flood. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Three days after the bridge on Chakki River was washed away in a flashflood, Northern Railway officials said repair works were being carried out at war footing, and services will soon be resumed on unaffected portions of the Kangra Valley heritage track.

The officials said it may take longer to restore services on the Pathankot-Joginderngar narrow gauge line,which has been damaged at several places due to shooting stones, and flashfloods. Amid unprecedented rainfall in Kangra valley, railway services on the Pathankot-Joginderngar railway line were suspended on July 14.

A crack had developed on Pier 3 on Chakki on July 3 due to a flashflood, and on August 20, three piers of Bridge 32 (Chakki Bridge) between Dalhousie Road and Nurpur Road (Chakki Bank) were washed away in a flash flood.

Northern railways chief public relations officer Deepak Kumar said, “The railway track in Kangra valley has been severely damaged at several places and repair works have been initiated on a war footing on both sides of the damaged bridge. Till the bridge is restored train services will be reintroduced on the unaffected portion of the railway track between Jogindernagar-Chakki Bank. Likewise, services will also be reintroduced between Pathankot-Dalhousie Road,” said Kumar.

“The Railways minister has reviewed the action plan for restoration of services with the general manager, Northern Railways, and other officers concerned. He has given instructions for expeditious restoration work,” he said.

“Bridge No 32 suffered extensive damages, except from Pier 1 to 8, and the affected portion will be reconstructed in the shortest possible time,”he added.

In the meantime, state authorities are looking into providing road connectivity between Nurpur to Dalhousie Road.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The leopard is said to be on the premises of the Golf Club of Belagavi located in the centre of the city.

    Karnataka: Elephants and dogs roped in to catch leopard in Belagavi

    The Karnataka Forest Department has launched an operation to catch a leopard which has been spotted at various locations in Belagavi. As a precautionary measure, many schools in Belagavi have been shut for the last two weeks. The leopard is said to be on the premises of the Golf Club of Belagavi located in the centre of the city.

  • Congress MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah asserted his father's right to choice of food after Karnataka BJP leaders alleged that he hurt religious sentiments by visiting a temple after consuming meat.&nbsp;

    ‘My food my choice’: Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra on BJP's meat remark

    Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah's son, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, came to his father's defence after the state BJP targeted the leader of opposition for allegedly visiting a temple after eating meat. The incident happened in the communally sensitive Kodagu district, where police imposed prohibitory orders from August 24 to 27 earlier today, to maintain law and order. BJP leaders accused Siddaramaiah of hurting religious sentiments.

  • Haryana BJP leader and social media content creator Sonali Phogat. (ANI Photo)

    Sonali Phogat’s autopsy to be conducted in Goa on Wednesday

    The Goa Medical College and Hospital has constituted a two-member committee of forensic specialists to conduct the post-mortem examination on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat who passed away at her home in Goa's Anjuna on Tuesday morning of suspected heart attack. The Anjuna police have registered a case of unnatural death, but said that they do not suspect any foul play.

  • The University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched a special drive for reconciliation of funds granted to state institutions based on utilisation certificates (UCs).

    Bihar: UGC begins special drive for varsities as HC threatens to stop VC salary

    The University Grants Commission has launched a special drive in Patna from August 23 to 28 for reconciliation of funds granted to state institutions based on utilisation certificates (UCs) submitted by them. The counsel of UGC said this before the Patna high court, which is hearing a case related to pending utilisation certificates from the state institutions for funds worth crores availed in the past.

  • A 25-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death and later set ablaze in Hyderabad by his wife’s relatives who opposed their marriage, police said. (Representative Photo)

    Man attempts suicide outside Maharashtra Assembly, rescued by cops on duty

    A man claiming to be a farmer attempted suicide Tuesday by setting Deshmukh ablaze outside the Maharashtra assembly as the monsoon session got underway. Police later identified the man as a resident of Tandulwadi village in Osmanabad, Subhash Banudas Deshmukh. According to them, he attempted to kill himself over a property row. His father had attempted to burn himself earlier, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said. Deshmukh is now reportedly conscious and the police are probing the matter further.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out