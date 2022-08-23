Northern railways to soon restore services on unaffected portions of Kangra Valley heritage line

Three days after the bridge on Chakki River was washed away in a flashflood, Northern Railway officials said repair works were being carried out at war footing, and services will soon be resumed on unaffected portions of the Kangra Valley heritage track.

The officials said it may take longer to restore services on the Pathankot-Joginderngar narrow gauge line,which has been damaged at several places due to shooting stones, and flashfloods. Amid unprecedented rainfall in Kangra valley, railway services on the Pathankot-Joginderngar railway line were suspended on July 14.

A crack had developed on Pier 3 on Chakki on July 3 due to a flashflood, and on August 20, three piers of Bridge 32 (Chakki Bridge) between Dalhousie Road and Nurpur Road (Chakki Bank) were washed away in a flash flood.

Northern railways chief public relations officer Deepak Kumar said, “The railway track in Kangra valley has been severely damaged at several places and repair works have been initiated on a war footing on both sides of the damaged bridge. Till the bridge is restored train services will be reintroduced on the unaffected portion of the railway track between Jogindernagar-Chakki Bank. Likewise, services will also be reintroduced between Pathankot-Dalhousie Road,” said Kumar.

“The Railways minister has reviewed the action plan for restoration of services with the general manager, Northern Railways, and other officers concerned. He has given instructions for expeditious restoration work,” he said.

“Bridge No 32 suffered extensive damages, except from Pier 1 to 8, and the affected portion will be reconstructed in the shortest possible time,”he added.

In the meantime, state authorities are looking into providing road connectivity between Nurpur to Dalhousie Road.