 Not afraid of political challenges: Sukhu - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Not afraid of political challenges: Sukhu

Not afraid of political challenges: Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Mar 11, 2024 06:32 AM IST

While the state government’s focus was on taking the state forward on the path of sustainable growth, the BJP centered itself in adopting unfair and undemocratic means to weaken the government, Sukhu added

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said “we are not afraid of political challenges” and lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for adopting unfair and undemocratic means to weaken the democratic process of the state.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu poses for a picture with children during his visit to Darlaghat in Solan on Sunday (HT Photo)
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu poses for a picture with children during his visit to Darlaghat in Solan on Sunday (HT Photo)

Addressing a public gathering in Solan after dedicating 186 crore developmental projects to the constituency, Sukhu said, “We are not afraid of political challenges. We will face every challenge with determination and will realise the vision of self-reliant Himachal by 2032.” He said that some well-known elements were using hard-earned money of the taxpayers and evil force to topple a democratically elected government, a statement issued here said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While the state government’s focus was on taking the state forward on the path of sustainable growth, the BJP centered itself in adopting unfair and undemocratic means to weaken the government, he added.

The CM said that by adopting a zero-tolerance policy on corruption, the government has succeeded in curbing the corrupt practices and the resources of the state were being used for welfare of citizens and overall development of the state.

He added that despite the limited economic resources, the state government faced last year’s natural disaster with full strength and provided 4,500-crore special relief package. The state didn’t receive a penny in aid from the Centre, yet all possible assistance was provided to the affected families, Sukhu added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On