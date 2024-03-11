Not afraid of political challenges: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said “we are not afraid of political challenges” and lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for adopting unfair and undemocratic means to weaken the democratic process of the state. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu poses for a picture with children during his visit to Darlaghat in Solan on Sunday (HT Photo)

Addressing a public gathering in Solan after dedicating ₹186 crore developmental projects to the constituency, Sukhu said, “We are not afraid of political challenges. We will face every challenge with determination and will realise the vision of self-reliant Himachal by 2032.” He said that some well-known elements were using hard-earned money of the taxpayers and evil force to topple a democratically elected government, a statement issued here said.

While the state government’s focus was on taking the state forward on the path of sustainable growth, the BJP centered itself in adopting unfair and undemocratic means to weaken the government, he added.

The CM said that by adopting a zero-tolerance policy on corruption, the government has succeeded in curbing the corrupt practices and the resources of the state were being used for welfare of citizens and overall development of the state.

He added that despite the limited economic resources, the state government faced last year’s natural disaster with full strength and provided ₹4,500-crore special relief package. The state didn’t receive a penny in aid from the Centre, yet all possible assistance was provided to the affected families, Sukhu added.