Not an intelligence failure: Kashmir ADGP on fake PMO official

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that action will be taken against everyone involved in providing perks and security cover to the conman who posed as a PMO official. The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that action will be taken against everyone involved in providing perks and security cover to the conman who posed as a PMO official. (Twitter)

Kiran Bhai Patel from Gujarat has been arrested by police from a five-star hotel in Srinagar for posing as an ‘additional secretary’ in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and enjoying security cover besides other hospitality.

Additional director general of police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said they were checking the lapses in the present case and action will be taken against the officer involved, but refused call it an intelligence failure.

“There was negligence on the level of a field officer and action will be taken,” Kumar said, adding that the police acted quickly against Patel when they got to know about the case.

“We can’t call it an intelligence failure (of providing security cover), but a mistake,” he told reporters in Srinagar on the sidelines of a sports event.

“When Srinagar police came to know about the case on March 2, a raid was carried out at the hotel which was led by a senior IPS officer and Patel was arrested red-handed. Fake visiting cards were recovered form him and an FIR was registered against him on the same day. He remained in police remand for 14 days, where he underwent rigorous interrogation,” Kumar said.

“He is currently in judicial remand,” the police officer said, adding that police can’t provide security to anybody on verbal directions. “We are conducting the investigation professionally and also taking help from Gujarat police. Nobody will be spared,” he added.

Patel already has three cases registered against him in his home state.