Not leaving BJP: Bishnoi

BJP leader and former Hisar MP Kuldeep Bishnoi on Monday dismissed some social media reports that he may join the Congress and called such rumours ‘false and baseless’. Kuldeep Bishnoi

“There are some reports on social media about my joining Congress, which is completely false and misleading. I am working as an ordinary worker of the BJP and will continue to do so,” Bishnoi wrote on X(formerly twitter)

Bishnoi is said to be upset after the BJP pitched Ranjit Chautala from Hisar Lok Sabha seat. He along with his son Bhavya, who is MLA from Adampur, had also distanced himself from Ranjit Singh’s Adampur campaign