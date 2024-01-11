close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Notice to 69 officers, staff for not marking biometric attendance

Notice to 69 officers, staff for not marking biometric attendance

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 11, 2024 10:33 PM IST

It may be noted that the Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system has been started in all government offices in the state. It was stopped due to the Covid pandemic. The biometric attendance was resumed on April 15, 2023.

The Haryana cooperative department has acted against officers and employees who have been negligent in using the Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system (AEBAS).

According to Rajesh Jogpal, registrar (cooperation department), the attendance of officers and employees was investigated by studying the biometric attendance system from April 15 to January 2024. (Representational photo)
According to Rajesh Jogpal, registrar (cooperation department), the attendance of officers and employees was investigated by studying the biometric attendance system from April 15 to January 2024. (Representational photo)

According to Rajesh Jogpal, registrar (cooperation department), the attendance of officers and employees was investigated by studying the biometric attendance system from April 15 to January 2024.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

It was found that many officers and employees were not marking their attendance through biometrics.

“Based on the investigation, notices were issued to 69 officers and employees. Of these, 10 officers were given severe punishment under Rule 4(B), 14 employees were issued chargesheets under Rule 4(A), 19 contract employees were issued show-cause notices, and 26 employees were warned,” Jogpal said in a statement.

It may be noted that the Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system has been started in all government offices in the state. It was stopped due to the Covid pandemic. The biometric attendance was resumed on April 15, 2023.

Jogpal said it was seen that many employees were coming late to the office. He warned all officers and employees that any kind of negligence will not be tolerated in the future.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out