Notice to 69 officers, staff for not marking biometric attendance

The Haryana cooperative department has acted against officers and employees who have been negligent in using the Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system (AEBAS). According to Rajesh Jogpal, registrar (cooperation department), the attendance of officers and employees was investigated by studying the biometric attendance system from April 15 to January 2024. (Representational photo)

It was found that many officers and employees were not marking their attendance through biometrics.

“Based on the investigation, notices were issued to 69 officers and employees. Of these, 10 officers were given severe punishment under Rule 4(B), 14 employees were issued chargesheets under Rule 4(A), 19 contract employees were issued show-cause notices, and 26 employees were warned,” Jogpal said in a statement.

It may be noted that the Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system has been started in all government offices in the state. It was stopped due to the Covid pandemic. The biometric attendance was resumed on April 15, 2023.

Jogpal said it was seen that many employees were coming late to the office. He warned all officers and employees that any kind of negligence will not be tolerated in the future.