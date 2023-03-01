Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Novel exploring caste dignity in Punjab’s hinterland released

Novel exploring caste dignity in Punjab’s hinterland released

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 01, 2023 11:21 PM IST

While Punjabi literature now has a vast and varied fiction by well-known Dalit writers, yet interestingly both “Marhi da Diva” and “Chasing Dignity” are written by non-Dalit authors. The novel was launched in the city with former bureaucrats Ramesh Inder Singh and Vivek Atray as chief guest and guest of honour, respectively

The first Dalit hero in Punjabi fiction came out in 1964 when acclaimed author Gurdial Singh published “Marhi da Diva” (The Last Flicker). Some 59 years later, the hero returns in the novel “Chasing Dignity”, penned by Rachhpal Sahota.

The novel was launched in the city on Wednesday evening, with former bureaucrats Ramesh Inder Singh and Vivek Atray as chief guest and guest of honour, respectively.

While Punjabi literature now has a vast and varied fiction by well-known Dalit writers, yet interestingly both “Marhi da Diva” and “Chasing Dignity” are written by non-Dalit authors.

Sahota, who was born in a village near Rupnagar, is a scientist who moved to the US. It is after retirement that he took it upon himself to write fiction based on his childhood and youth spent in a Punjab village. He says, “When I had written the first draft, I found there was a substantial account of Dalits and that is when I decided to have a Dalit man for a hero.”

His first attempt at writing fiction is being well received. UK-based professor of economics, Pritam Singh, writes in the foreword that although a successful scientist in the US, Sahota has deep roots in the Punjabi village society, cultural norms and religious practices.

