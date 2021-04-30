Now, all J&K districts to go under lockdown

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday announced a 60-hour lockdown in the remaining nine districts of the Union territory.

The lockdown will come into effect at 7pm on Friday and will continue up to 7am on Monday, said administrative secretary Simrandeep Singh. Eleven of J&K’s 20 districts have already been placed under an 84-hour lockdown.

In a bid to curb the increasing Covid cases in the UT, a weekend curfew will be imposed in Ladakh from Friday 9pm to Monday 5am, Leh deputy magistrate Shrikant Suse said on Thursday

He said only certain categories will be allowed during the restricted period based on production of valid ID cards. These categories include government employees, judicial officers and staff, police, prison, home-guards, civil defence, officials/staff on duty at the airport, disaster management, electricity, water, sanitation, food and civil supplies, telecom service providers and employees on Covid-19 duties.

Suse said essential and emergency services such as health and family welfare and all government and private medical establishments concerned, including hospitals, diagnostic centres, testing labs, clinics/pharmacies and medical oxygen suppliers will remain open during the weekend curfew. Medical emergencies, beneficiaries of Covid vaccination and Covid testing will be allowed on producing valid identification cards, including vaccine certificate and online registration IDs.

Similarly, services of commercial and private establishments such as petrol pumps, LPG bottling plants, cold storages, ATMs, private security agencies will remain available. Armed and paramilitary movements will not be restricted and media persons will be allowed with valid ID cards.

Public transport will be allowed only for the mentioned categories. People can apply for movement pass at https://leh.nic.in/epass/.

The movement of passengers flying from or to Leh will be allowed after furnishing an air-ticket or boarding pass. Agricultural activities will be allowed in villages with strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Leh district disaster management authority (DDMA) also said that all intra-district and inter-district transportation of perishable items, vegetables and fuel will be allowed after producing relevant proofs. He directed concerned departments, including police, transport, sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and executive magistrate (first class) to ensure strict enforcement of restrictions.