Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Now, buy sand and gravel at 28 per cubic ft from govt outlet in Mohali

Now, buy sand and gravel at 28 per cubic ft from govt outlet in Mohali

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 19, 2022 11:45 PM IST

The mines and geology minister Punjab Harjot Bains on Monday inaugurated the first-ever government sale centre for sand and gravel in the New Chandigarh area of Mohali, having a storage capacity of 2 lakh tonnes.

The building material sale centre has come up in Eco City-2 in New Chandigarh area, where sand and gravel will be sold at a rate of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28 per cubic feet. (File photo)
The building material sale centre has come up in Eco City-2 in New Chandigarh area, where sand and gravel will be sold at a rate of 28 per cubic feet. (File photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The mines and geology minister Punjab Harjot Bains on Monday inaugurated the first-ever government sale centre for sand and gravel in the New Chandigarh area of Mohali, having a storage capacity of 2 lakh tonnes.

The building material sale centre has come up in Eco City-2 in New Chandigarh area, where sand and gravel will be sold at a rate of 28 per cubic feet.

Addressing the media, Bains said that middlemen who are into the storage of building materials and some transporters were creating a scarcity of the construction material and selling it at 60 to 80 per cubic feet. The minister said that such sale centres would be opened in each district of the state soon and the step would help in controlling the menace of the sand mafia.

The Punjab government in August amended the 2021 sand and gravel mining policy to fix the rates of sand at 9 per cubic feet and also the maximum retail price of gravel at 20 per cubic feet, excluding transportation charges.

Illegal sand mining was among key issues in the 2022 state assembly polls and the Aam Aadmi Party targeted the previous government over the issue during the poll campaign. The minister said a fine of 2 lakh will be imposed on those indulging in illegal mining.

The minister said following the Punjab and Haryana high court order, the mining operations in the state are shut from November 11, 2022, but the state government was arranging the building material from outside. “To date, 90,000 tonnes have been supplied to the people,” he said.

Once the state gets relief from the high court, the prices are likely to come down further to 15 or 16 per cubic feet, added the minister. Principal secretary mines and geology Krishan Kumar was also present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out