Now, cash incentives to pregnant women to be given in 2 instalments:Union minister
Union minister of state for women and child development Dr Mahendra Munjapara on Tuesday said cash incentives given to pregnant women under the Pradhan Mantri Matritva Vandana Yojana will now be given in two instalments instead of three, and women will also be given a cash incentive of ₹6,000 on the birth of a second girl child.
Munjapara was presiding over a sub-zonal meeting at Panipat to review the achievements of the department over the past eight years. He said, “Welfare schemes launched to ensure the health, education, empowerment and nutrition have successfully achieved their target. Schemes such as Sukanya Samridhi Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan, Saksham Anganwadi, Mission Shakti Scheme, Mission Vatsalya and Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao have given a new distinction to women empowerment.
Haryana minister of state for women and child development Kamlesh Dhanda held forth on the schemes introduced by the state government for the welfare of children and women.
Ministry of health and child development secretary Indivar Pandey said the schemes have achieved their target as around 2.78 crore women had benefited from the Matritav Vandana scheme, 70 lakh calls had been attended at the women helpline and 96,736 cases of crime against women have been disposed of at fast-track courts.
He also urged the officials from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal, and Chandigarh to ensure the 100% implementation of the schemes.
-
15-yr-old boy’s demise ruled Covid death; first in Gzb in four months
A 15-year-old boy from Modinagar, who died of lung infection, became the first confirmed case of Covid death reported from the district since February 6, officials of the health department said on Wednesday. Last week, a seven-year-old girl from Ghaziabad with severe health complications died at Postgraduate Institute of Child Health in Noida and officials said that she too tested positive for Covid. The district reported 1,043 Covid-19 cases till June 29.
-
Vivek Phansalkar appointed as next Mumbai police commissioner
Amid the political turmoil in the state, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on Wednesday appointed Vivek Phansalkar as the next Mumbai police commissioner. He will take charge on Thursday as the current city police chief, Sanjay Pandey, is retiring that day. The state home department issued an order in the evening, declaring the name of a 1989-batch Indian Police Service officer, Phansalkar.
-
Prayagraj lad helping poor kids carve bright future through his edtech startup
An Edtech startup set up by a former student of United College of Engineering and Research, Naini has adopted around 800 students of Sonbhadra and Prayagraj districts to help them carve a bright future for themselves. Our startup has recently adopted 800 students from Banwasi Seva Ashram in Sonbhadra and from slums of Prayagraj, to serve them with complete tech resources, totally free of cost, the founder of the firm, Pandeyush Kumar Pandey added.
-
AIMPLB, clerics condemn Udaipur tailor’s murder
LUCKNOW: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, clerics and priests have condemned the Udaipur tailor's murder, calling it an act of terrorism. To recall, a tailor in Udaipur was beheaded by two men in his shop on Tuesday. The deceased had reportedly shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, a few days ago. Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad said the culprits should be given the strictest punishment.
-
Prayagraj: Historical Azad park to soon have toy train, deer park
Historical Chandra Shekhar Azad Park of Sangam city is set for a mega revamp and beautification. The artificial lake, developed in 2016 would be beautified again. A small deer park would also be developed inside the park for the amusement of kids. Direction was also given regarding operating golf carts for the elderly, disabled and people with other medical conditions and those who are unable to walk in the park.
