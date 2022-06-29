Now, cash incentives to pregnant women to be given in 2 instalments:Union minister

Union minister of state for women and child development Dr Mahendra Munjapara on Tuesday said cash incentives given to pregnant women under the Pradhan Mantri Matritva Vandana Yojana will now be given in two instalments instead of three, and women will also be given a cash incentive of ₹6,000 on the birth of a second girl child.

Munjapara was presiding over a sub-zonal meeting at Panipat to review the achievements of the department over the past eight years. He said, “Welfare schemes launched to ensure the health, education, empowerment and nutrition have successfully achieved their target. Schemes such as Sukanya Samridhi Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan, Saksham Anganwadi, Mission Shakti Scheme, Mission Vatsalya and Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao have given a new distinction to women empowerment.

Haryana minister of state for women and child development Kamlesh Dhanda held forth on the schemes introduced by the state government for the welfare of children and women.

Ministry of health and child development secretary Indivar Pandey said the schemes have achieved their target as around 2.78 crore women had benefited from the Matritav Vandana scheme, 70 lakh calls had been attended at the women helpline and 96,736 cases of crime against women have been disposed of at fast-track courts.

He also urged the officials from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal, and Chandigarh to ensure the 100% implementation of the schemes.