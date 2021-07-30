Now, Chandigarh Housing Board allottees can access dues’ details online

Allottees of Chandigarh Housing Board schemes at Sectors 49, 51-A and 63 can now see dues pending against their unit on the board’s website.

All details of around 17,000 allottees of small flats, around 1,700 allottees of affordable rental scheme and around 4,500 allottees of commercial units have been made available on www.chbonline.in.

Apart from generating the live account statement for their unit, allottees can see the details of licence fee, ground rent paid, penalty for late payments and balance due on real-time basis.

Discrepancies can be brought to the notice of the account officer concerned, along with a copy of payment receipt.

“CHB hopes that these efforts will be of great convenience to allottees of Sector-63, 49 and 51-A (specific schemes) in keeping a track of their payments and dues. They don’t need to visit the CHB office for this anymore,” said Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB.

He added that a good number of allottees/applicants had started making online payments, which entailed no additional charges.

A similar facility for allottees of residential flats of other schemes/sectors is being prepared and will be made available soon. However, all residential allottees can see details of payments made by them so far.

Know the process

- Visit www.chbonline.in

- To generate an account statement, click on the “residential button” under Allottee Login/Online Payment

- Input category, location, dwelling unit number and phone number.