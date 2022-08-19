Now, estimates of projects taken up by Ludhiana MC will be prepared online
The online system was launched at state-level on Independence Day and now, the estimates of all the projects being taken up by the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) will be prepared online. Further, approvals will also be granted online and authorities will be able to check the status of files digitally.
The local bodies department has launched an online ‘Engineering projects management system’ for approving estimates of development works with an aim to ameliorate transparency, speed up works, reduce corruption and go paperless.
The system was launched at state-level on Independence Day and now, the estimates of all the projects being taken up by the municipal corporation (MC) will be prepared online. Further, approvals will also be granted online and authorities will be able to check the status of files digitally.
4-hour training session held
A training session for the MC employees to apprise them of the online facility was held at MC’s Zone-A office on Thursday. A team from Chandigarh, who had established the system for the department, was invited for the training session which was attended by MC junior engineers. sub-divisional officers, executive engineers, superintendent engineers etc. The training session continued for around four hours.
As per the officials, the system will help to expedite the process to get the projects approved from senior officials as earlier the files were prepared and then sent to the higher authorities to get approvals. Sometimes, they also had to get the files approved from senior officials in Chandigarh.
Under the online system, the files will move online and save time. Also, the local bodies department has planned to bring the billing system of the MC online in the coming time to increase transparency and reduce corruption. The record regarding the development works taken up by the MC will also be maintained online and payment will be made on that basis.
MC superintending engineer Tirath Bansal said as the staff was facing problems in preparing the estimates online, the training session was organised on Thursday. “The civic body might also organise a few more sessions in the coming days so that no problem is faced by the staff. The online system will also help in reducing the use of papers as a large number of files had to be prepared regarding development works,” he added.
