Monday, Jul 08, 2024
Now, get documents verified from patwaris online in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 08, 2024 07:56 AM IST

The move will streamline the verification process for applicants seeking various certificates, including caste, residence, old age pension scheme and income certificate.

In a move aimed to make Government-to-Citizen (G2C) services hassle-free, the Department of Governance Reforms (DGR) has on-boarded patwaris in the e-governance system, allowing the general public to avail the majority of verification services sitting at home. The move will streamline the verification process for applicants seeking various certificates, including caste, residence, old age pension scheme and income certificate.

This system is designed to eliminate unnecessary paperwork and expedite the processing of essential documents, besides reducing the gratuitous burden on the applicants.

Governance reforms and grievances minister Aman Arora said that the login IDs of all the patwaris had been created for online verification.

“Applicants would no longer need to visit patwari offices to get their verification reports stamped and signed. Upon submission, the application will be forwarded online to the concerned patwari by the respective office, he added.

Arora further said that this system is designed to eliminate unnecessary paperwork and expedite the processing of essential documents, besides reducing the gratuitous burden on the applicants. “By leveraging digital technology, the Punjab government is committed to providing a more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly service to its citizens, he added.

