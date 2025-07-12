Now, get land registered in Himachal in just one visit

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday launched a pilot project to make land registrations easier in the state. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the pilot project on Friday. (HT)

Under the “My Deed” NGDRS (National Generic Document Registration System), citizens can submit all documents online and get land registration done in just one visit to the office concerned, saving time and effort, according to an official statement.

The project has been launched in Bilaspur Sadar tehsil of Bilaspur district, Dalhousie tehsil of Chamba district, Galore tehsil of Hamirpur district, Jaisinghpur tehsil of Kangra district, Bhuntar tehsil of Kullu district, Padhar tehsil of Mandi district, Kumarsain tehsil of Shimla district, Rajgarh tehsil of Sirmaur district, Kandaghat tehsil of Solan district and Bangana tehsil of Una district.

Along with this, the chief minister also launched the new format of Jamabandi, e-Roznamcha Vakyati and Karguzari initiatives to improve the revenue department’s functioning and make the process more people-friendly.

The format of Jamabandi has been made simpler, in easy Hindi. Old languages like Urdu, Arabic and Farsi have been removed so that common people can easily understand the land records.

The e-Roznamcha Vakyati will help patwaris to keep a digital record of daily events, while Karguzari will be used to mark daily attendance online. Tehsildars will also be able to keep better track of the work being done. An online mutation register will also be linked soon.

The chief minister said technology should be used to improve services and help people, to bring transparency and make revenue services more efficient.

“We should move towards a system that is paperless, presence-less and cashless so that people can get government services sitting at home,” he said.

He said the present state government was committed to providing transparent and responsive governance to the people and had initiated various reforms to promote digitisation in the day-to-day working of the government.

The CM also directed the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the department of digital technologies and governance to speed up work on various digital modules to make revenue services more efficient and people-friendly.

He instructed that a digitally signed Jamabandi module be developed within 10 days, so that people do not have to visit Patwarkhanas to get the “Fard” (copy of land records). He also directed that an online, paperless revenue court management system be prepared within 15 days. This will allow people to file writ petitions online and receive summons and updates digitally, making the process faster and more transparent, he added.

The chief minister also asked the NIC to develop an online mutation module within 15 days, enabling quick mutation registration and link it directly with Jamabandi records. To ensure that people get the full benefit of these digital services, Sukhu directed deputy commissioners to actively implement all these initiatives at the ground level.

He also instructed them to adopt “Khangi Takseem” in mission mode, especially for cases where land was owned jointly by two or more people. This will help move towards the concept of ‘Single Khata, Single Owner’, making land records simpler and clearer.

Sukhu said that these digital reforms will greatly reduce the need for people to visit government offices again and again. “These steps will help in resolving public issues quickly and provide relief to those facing difficulties,” he added.