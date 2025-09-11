Now, head constables in Punjab can act as probe officers in drug cases

In a move to reduce the workload on SHOs and ASIs and help in time-bound probes, the Punjab government has empowered head constables to serve as investigating officers (IOs) in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The move comes amid Punjab’s crackdown against drugs under the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, which has led to a surge in cases. Official data reveals that since March 1, when the campaign was launched, police have registered 17,814 cases till August 13.

Previously, only officers of the rank of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and above were permitted to investigate such cases.

A notification in this regard was issued by the home department on September 8, following a request from the Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, who cited that the move will help in time-bound probes and also increase the conviction rate.

The home department has invoked Sections 42 and 67 of the NDPS Act, 1985, allowing state and central governments to empower officers above the rank of constable to carry out key investigative duties, including recording statements, collecting evidence, conducting searches, seizing narcotics, arresting suspects, and examining witnesses.

The move comes amid Punjab’s crackdown against drugs under the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, which has led to a surge in cases. Official data reveals that since March 1, when the campaign was launched, police have registered 17,814 cases till August 13.

“This jump in NDPS cases was putting a heavy burden on the limited number of IOs in the police force. Currently, Punjab Police has around 3,510 officers above the rank of ASI available in districts, and many of whom are also engaged in law and order duties,” a senior official of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) said, pleading anonymity.

The officer quoted above said that there are 4,714 head constables in the district police cadre, with most of them having decades of field experience and having successfully completed professional training courses.

“This move will help in sharing the workload of NDPS investigations and bringing cases to a logical conclusion,” the officer said, adding that it will also help speed up investigations, ensure timely filing of chargesheets, and strengthen the overall enforcement drive against drug trafficking.