Now, pollution panel issues show-cause notice to Chandigarh Golf Club

The Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) has issued a show-cause notice to the Chandigarh Golf Club, Sector 6, for environmental violations. Chandigarh Golf Club received the notice over environmental violations. (HT FIle)

The development comes a month after the UT administration had in a span of 10 days issued three notices to the Club, including two for building violations and one for demolition and revocation of the sanction plan.

On January 10, the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) disposed of a plea from the Chandigarh Golf Club against show-cause notice over the alleged building violations.

UT director of environment TC Nautiyal said the notice has been issued as they are running a restaurant without prior consent to establish and operate from the CPCC under Section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and under Section 25 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

“We have given them seven days to comply, failing which action will be initiated,” he added.

Chandigarh Golf Club president Lt Col H S Chahal (retd.), meanwhile, said, “We have already applied for it, and are hopeful the issue will be sorted out soon.”

The notice read, “Under Section 21 of the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, under Section 25/26 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, it is obligatory to obtain consent to establish before establishing the unit and consent to operate before starting the operation of the unit from the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee, but you have failed to do so. Hence, you have committed an offence and rendered yourself liable for prosecution by contravening the provisions of Section 21 of the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, Section 25/26 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.”

“Whereas whoever contravenes the provisions of above said rules be punishable with imprisonment for a term, which may extend to five years or with fine which may extend to ₹1 lakh or with both and in case the failure or contravention continues, with additional fine which may extend to five thousand rupees for every day during which such failure or contravention continues after the conviction for the first such failure or contravention,” it added.

Chandigarh Golf Club, established on August 25, 1966, has around 1,800 members.