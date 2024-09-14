Menu Explore
Saturday, Sep 14, 2024
Now, report stray animals in Chandigarh at MC helpline

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 14, 2024 09:46 AM IST

Last year, Chandigarh had reported over 8,000 stray dog bite cases, outnumbering 2022’s count of 5,363; the complaint will be forwarded to the field officers concerned for prompt resolution

Amid the rising stray dog bite incidents in the city, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on Friday released toll-free helpline numbers for complaints regarding stray dogs, cattle and monkeys.

Chandigarh councillors have been repeatedly highlighting the menace in the monthly MC House meetings. (HT File)
Chandigarh councillors have been repeatedly highlighting the menace in the monthly MC House meetings. (HT File)

“MC has dedicated 0172-278-7200 for complaints regarding stray dogs, cattle and monkeys. Also, 0172-269-6450, 623-958-7317 (the numbers belonging to SPCA) have been dedicated for complaints related to injured animals,” MC said in a statement.

“Through these numbers, the complaint will be forwarded to the field officers concerned for prompt resolution. Additionally, the ‘I’m Chandigarh’ mobile application is also operational for the submission of any type of complaint. It is informed to utilise the app for lodging the complaints, which will be addressed promptly,” the MC officials further said.

Last year, the city had reported over 8,000 dog bite cases, outnumbering 2022’s count of 5,363. City councillors have been repeatedly highlighting the menace in the monthly MC House meetings.

