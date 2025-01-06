Now, take lift from Middle Bazaar to Mall Road in Shimla 

Himachal Pradesh public works and urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday inaugurated the much-awaited lift in Middle Bazaar that is connected to the Mall in Shimla under the Smart City Mission. Himachal Pradesh public works and urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh taking the lift from Middle Bazaar to Mall Road in Shimla after inaugurating it on Monday. (HTPhoto)

A flat fee of ₹10 would be charged from each user and one can reach Mall Road directly from Middle Bazaar. Eight people will be able to travel in the lift at a time. The ticket will be valid for 12 hours.

“This lift will be beneficial particularly for senior citizens and tourists,” Vikramaditya Singh said at a gathering.

The Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RTDC) will operate the lift for five years. The responsibility of its maintenance has also been given to RTDC. The lift was built at a cost of ₹1.77 crore and was completed in two years. While the length of the foot overbridge is 24 metres, it is 1.5 metres wide.

Multi-storeyed parking with escalator at Jakhu Temple

The Municipal Corporation of Shimla will be preparing a proposal to build a multi-storeyed steel structured parking with escalator at Jakhu Temple for the convenience of devotees.

Vikramaditya Singh said that over the next few months, parking facilities will be inaugurated near Vikas Nagar, SDA Complex, Auckland Cancer Hospital and Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla. In all, space will be made available to accommodate nearly 2,000 vehicles.

He said Cart Road would be expanded and options are being explored to connect it with the bypass at various places to ease traffic congestion in the town.

He said that ducting of electricity wires, fibre and telecom cables will be done from Chhota Shimla to Mall Road so that the overhead mess of wires can be cleared. “Shimla is a mini Himachal in itself. People from every region of the state live here. It is our responsibility to keep the city clean and beautiful and all stakeholders need to be active in this direction,” he said.

A ₹1,600-crore ropeway will also be built in Shimla over the next few years. “It will relieve residents of traffic jams and the tourism industry will also benefit. Major places in the city will be connected by ropeway. In such a situation, there will be intensity of movement,” the minister said.

Mini mall to house MC offices

The MC is also working on building a mini mall in Sabzi Mandi. All MC offices will be housed in this mall. Shops will also be included in it. The culture of Himachal Pradesh will highlighted in this mall. He said all schemes implemented during the previous government for the development of the city will also be completed soon. “Governments keep running. Only faces change but the people should get maximum benefit,” he added.

Local MLA Harish Janartha said all promises made for the development of the city will be fulfilled in three years. He instructed the RTDC officials to install indicators regarding parking on Mall Road and Lower Bazaar in public interest. He said that ₹50 crore has been approved for ducting of wires in the city and the amount has been transferred to the PWD.

Mayor Surinder Chauhan said that Lakkar Bazaar is being connected to the Ridge and Auckland to Lakkar Bazaar through a lift. “Work is underway at a fast pace. A Waste to Wonder Park will be set up in Lakkar Bazaar for which a proposal is being prepared. The MC is working towards building a state-of-the-art park by connecting Daulat Singh Park with Rotary Town,” he added.