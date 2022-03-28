Now, travel from Chandigarh airport to Shimla, Dharamshala, Manali on a Volvo
Himachal Pradesh transport minister Bikram Singh on Sunday launched a Volvo bus service from the Chandigarh International Airport to Shimla, Dharamshala and Manali in Himachal Pradesh.
Being offered by the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) under the UDAN scheme, the service will allow air passengers to travel directly between Chandigarh and the three hill towns via road.
HRTC general manager Sandeep Kumar said the bus for Shimla, having a fare of ₹450 per passenger, will depart from the Shimla ISBT at 12.25 pm and reach the Chandigarh airport at 4.30 pm. On its return journey, it will leave the airport at 7 pm and reach Shimla at 10.30 pm.
The Manali bus, with a fare of ₹1,172 per passenger, will leave for the Chandigarh airport at 8 am and reach by 7 pm. Later, it will start for Manali from Chandigarh at 7.50 pm and reach at 6 am the next day.
The bus service for Dharamshala, offered at ₹818 per passenger, has a departure time of 6.40 am and will arrive in Chandigarh by 3 pm. It will start its return journey at 3 pm and reach Dharamshala by 10 pm.
So far, the Chandigarh airport was connected with the Shimla airport in Jubarhatti via the 30-minute Heli Taxi service, which charges ₹3,125 per passenger.
But it takes another 35 to 45 minutes from Jubbarhatti to reach Shimla city via taxis that charge anything between ₹500 and ₹1,000.
For Kullu and Dharamshala, multiple non-stop flights from the Chandigarh airport are also available.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics