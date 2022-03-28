Now, travel from Chandigarh airport to Shimla, Dharamshala, Manali on a Volvo

Himachal Pradesh transport minister Bikram Singh on Sunday launched a Volvo bus service from the Chandigarh International Airport to Shimla, Dharamshala and Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

Being offered by the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) under the UDAN scheme, the service will allow air passengers to travel directly between Chandigarh and the three hill towns via road.

HRTC general manager Sandeep Kumar said the bus for Shimla, having a fare of ₹450 per passenger, will depart from the Shimla ISBT at 12.25 pm and reach the Chandigarh airport at 4.30 pm. On its return journey, it will leave the airport at 7 pm and reach Shimla at 10.30 pm.

The Manali bus, with a fare of ₹1,172 per passenger, will leave for the Chandigarh airport at 8 am and reach by 7 pm. Later, it will start for Manali from Chandigarh at 7.50 pm and reach at 6 am the next day.

The bus service for Dharamshala, offered at ₹818 per passenger, has a departure time of 6.40 am and will arrive in Chandigarh by 3 pm. It will start its return journey at 3 pm and reach Dharamshala by 10 pm.

Bus schedule (HT)

So far, the Chandigarh airport was connected with the Shimla airport in Jubarhatti via the 30-minute Heli Taxi service, which charges ₹3,125 per passenger.

But it takes another 35 to 45 minutes from Jubbarhatti to reach Shimla city via taxis that charge anything between ₹500 and ₹1,000.

For Kullu and Dharamshala, multiple non-stop flights from the Chandigarh airport are also available.