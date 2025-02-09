Now turn of Punjab people to ‘throw out’ AAP: BJP

After the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) resounding victory in Delhi on Saturday, leaders of the party’s Punjab unit said it is now the turn of the people of Punjab to “throw the hypocrites” out of the state in the next assembly polls. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said Punjabis are looking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the atmosphere of fear prevailing in Punjab to end under his leadership. (HT File)

Punjab leaders targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming that people there were “fed up” with the Bhagwant Mann government.

The BJP trounced AAP in Delhi and returned to power in the national capital after more than 26 years, extending its saffron imprint and dealing a devastating blow to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party whose top leadership crumbled or barely made it.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has scripted a new chapter of growth and development in Delhi with the historic victory of the party.

“Delhi gets a new sunrise which promises to usher in a new era of ‘Sabka Saath, Sab Ka Vikaas’“.

In the last two decades, Delhi has been a victim of “deceptive political rhetoric”, Chugh said in a statement here.

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu congratulated the people of Delhi for the BJP’s victory in the Delhi assembly polls.

“Now it is the turn of Punjab. The people of Punjab have made up their minds. It is now the turn of hypocrites.

“You see Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, UP, MP, Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra -- everywhere people supported Modi ji. Then why do we (Punjab) remain behind?” Bittu said.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar congratulated the central leadership, and wrote on X, “Congratulations to Union home minister Amit Shah, national president JP Nadda and all BJP workers for making Delhi AAP-free under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Due to their hard work, lotus has bloomed in Delhi after 27 years... Now the Prime Minister will have to take up the task of making Punjab AAP-Da free. Punjabis are now looking at Modi ji, when will the atmosphere of fear prevailing in Punjab end under his leadership and people will be able to live in peace.”

Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma said the people of Delhi have proved that they do not believe in Kejriwal’s “false promises” but the “true guarantee” of Modi.

He said Kejriwal was running a “bad governance” for several years in Delhi. Now the rule of good governance has started under the leadership of PM Modi, he added.

