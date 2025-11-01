Now, VB slaps DA case on DIG Bhullar, seeks custody

After the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau too has registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar after registrating a case on Friday. The VB, has slapped Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the FIR registrated on October 29 and has now sought Bhullar’s custody. Harcharan Singh Bhullar

On Thursday, a VB team questioned the accused in Burail jail. “As he did not cooperate during the course of interrogation, now we will seek his custody as per law in the above-mentioned FIR. Further investigation is in progress,” read a note sent by a vigilance officer dealing with the case, who didn’t wish to be named.

On Wednesday (Oct 29), the CBI had filed a fresh FIR against Bhullar for amassing disproportionate assets after seizure of documents and cash from his residence indicated huge wealth beyond his known sources of income.

The CBI had arrested Bhullar, who was serving as Ropar Range DIG, on October 16 along with a “middleman Krishanu” for allegedly accepting ₹5 lakh in a bribe from a scrap dealer Akash Batta, who is also the complainant. During searches at his Chandigarh residence, the CBI seized cash worth over ₹7.36 crore, jewellery worth over ₹2.32 crore, 26 branded and expensive watches besides documents of nearly 50 immovable properties in the names of family members.

While Krishanu was arrested from Chandigarh, Bhullar was arrested from his office in Mohali a few minutes later.

“There is a balance of ₹2.95 crore (approximately) in five bank accounts and two fixed deposits (FDs) in the name of Harcharan Singh Bhullar and his family members,” CBI said.