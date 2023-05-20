‘Falsely’ implicated in murder case: Will make all efforts to bring back 2 Punjabi youth from Indonesia: Minister

NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has assured family members of the two youth, who have been arrested in Indonesia under murder charges, that all efforts will be made to bring them back. The duo was arrested at Ngurah Rai International Airport, while allegedly attempting to flee to Singapore. (Representational Photo (Getty Images) )

“Punjab government will make every legal effort to bring back the youth stranded in Indonesia,” Dhaliwal said, while visiting the homes of the youth in Gagomahal village of Ajnala sub-division.

Dhaliwal said that since Saturday morning, principal secretary JM Balamurugan has been in contact with the Indonesian Consul General regarding the matter, and every possible legal assistance will be provided to facilitate the repatriation of these youth.

The two youth from the Ajnala assembly constituency in Amritsar district are facing consequences of death penalty in Indonesia. Gurmej Singh Gaggomahal from Rahim and Ajaypal Singh Atari from Dhanoya Modh village, are related to each other and both have been arrested for murder in Indonesia.

They were allegedly lured by human traffickers and promised to be sent to the United States.

Fitran Robby Firdaus, 39, was found dead in a rented house at Denpasar in Indonesia on May 15. Gurmej Singh and Ajaypal Singh were arrested at Ngurah Rai International Airport, while allegedly attempting to flee to Singapore. Body of the deceased was discovered by a neighbour, Sunny Kumar, on Saturday morning. However, family of Gurmej Singh claimed that Sunny Singh is from Hoshiarpur and a travel agent, who face many fraud cases in India. The family accused Sunny Kumar for implicating both the youth in murder case.

The family members claimed that the agent demanded ₹35-lakh from them to send the youngsters to the United States.

“The agent sent both of them to Indonesia, where they were abducted upon arrival. Later, both were taken to a house where four to five people were present. These individuals took away the cash amount of around 5,000-6,000 USD from Gurmej and Ajaypal,” said Sahib Singh, father of Gurmej. Both had left for Indonesia last Saturday. “Sunny Kumar has implicated our sons into fake murder case. We request Punjab and Union government to save our sons,” said Sahib Singh.

