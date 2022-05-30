NRI man booked for raping daughter-in law in Ludhiana

An NRI has been booked for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law after sedating her.

The victim, who is a resident of Nangal Khurd village, stated that the accused is settled in Canada and she had married his son on December 18, 2018. A few days later, the whole family had returned to Canada and promised her that they would take her there within a few months.

The woman said that her father-in-law had returned to his native village, Abuwal, on November 11, 2019. When she was alone at home, he allegedly offered her a cold drink laced with sedatives. She lost consciousness after drinking it, after which her father-in-law recorded lewd videos of her and raped her, she alleged.

She also alleged that he then blackmailed her into establishing physical relations with him by threatening to post her video online.

She filed a complaint with the police on January 27 and a probe was marked to the superintendent of police (SP, special branch). After investigation, the Sudhar police lodged an FIR under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code against the accused.

ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for his arrest.

Past shockers

May 12 : A 31-year-old married woman alleged that her father-in-law and other members of the family molested her. She saud that her in-laws used to ill-treat her for not bearing a child. The Tibba police lodged an FIR.

May 10: The Model Town police had arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly raping his two daughters – aged 24 and 18. The complainant, who is the accused’s wife, stated after she had caught her husband raping her elder daughter, he apologised and promised that he will not repeat it. However, he later started raping her 18-year -old daughter.

April 9: A 20-year-old woman accused her father-in-law for raping her. The woman alleged that she had informed her husband about it, but he forced her to keep mum.

April 3: A 26-year-old woman accused her brother-in-law of molesting her. Following the complaint, the Basti Jodhewal police lodged an FIR.

On April 1

A 25 year old woman accused her father-in-law of sexual harassment and lodged an FIR against him at police station Division number 3.