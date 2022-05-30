NRI man booked for raping daughter-in law in Ludhiana
An NRI has been booked for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law after sedating her.
The victim, who is a resident of Nangal Khurd village, stated that the accused is settled in Canada and she had married his son on December 18, 2018. A few days later, the whole family had returned to Canada and promised her that they would take her there within a few months.
The woman said that her father-in-law had returned to his native village, Abuwal, on November 11, 2019. When she was alone at home, he allegedly offered her a cold drink laced with sedatives. She lost consciousness after drinking it, after which her father-in-law recorded lewd videos of her and raped her, she alleged.
She also alleged that he then blackmailed her into establishing physical relations with him by threatening to post her video online.
She filed a complaint with the police on January 27 and a probe was marked to the superintendent of police (SP, special branch). After investigation, the Sudhar police lodged an FIR under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code against the accused.
ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for his arrest.
Past shockers
May 10: The Model Town police had arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly raping his two daughters – aged 24 and 18. The complainant, who is the accused’s wife, stated after she had caught her husband raping her elder daughter, he apologised and promised that he will not repeat it. However, he later started raping her 18-year -old daughter.
April 9: A 20-year-old woman accused her father-in-law for raping her. The woman alleged that she had informed her husband about it, but he forced her to keep mum.
April 3: A 26-year-old woman accused her brother-in-law of molesting her. Following the complaint, the Basti Jodhewal police lodged an FIR.
On April 1
A 25 year old woman accused her father-in-law of sexual harassment and lodged an FIR against him at police station Division number 3.
-
BJP fields Dalit face Krishan Lal Panwar for Rajya Sabha seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared former transport minister and, Krishan Lal Panwar a Dalit leader, as its candidate from Haryana for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. The 64- year-old, who is a matriculate, had unsuccessfully contested the October 2014 assembly elections as a BJP nominee. Known as a party hopper, he represented the Assandh assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2000, and Israna segment in 2009 and 2014.
-
Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP
Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at merchant Sumit Narula's shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime. The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana's gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.
-
BJP govt delaying handing over Rohtak village land: Rohtak MP
BJP MP from Rohtak, Arvind Sharma on Sunday shifted the Brahmin Sabha land dispute from Rohtak to Karnal. Sharma, who represented the Brahmin-dominated Karnal Lok Sabha seat twice in 2004 and 2009 for Congress, was addressing a gathering at a programme of a local Brahmin Sabha in the presence of sitting BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia. MP Bhatia faces protest BJP's Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia faced protests from members of the community.
-
Will not spare anyone involved in corruption: Khattar at Sirsa rally
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government has given jobs in a transparent manner. Also, nearly 1,100 persons have been booked for their involvement in unfair means in recruitment process. Addressing a rally in Sirsa, CM Khattar said 800 persons, who were involved in unfair means in recruitment process, were arrested and 300 are absconding. Khattar added that the BJP nominees will win the upcoming civic bodies polls.
-
Haryana will soon witness a huge political storm: Kejriwal at Kurukshetra rally
Sounding the poll bugle ahead of next month's MC elections in Haryana, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people of Haryana to give him 'one chance' to bring change in the lives of the 'aam aadmi', saying Haryana will soon witness a big political storm. Addressing a public rally, 'Ab Badlega Haryana' I Kurukshetra, Kejriwal promises to improve education, health and infrastructure in the state by eliminating corruption.
