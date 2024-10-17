NRI woman loses gold chain to snatcher in Mohali’s Phase 3A

Police have launched a manhunt for a masked man who snatched an NRI woman’s gold chain in Phase 3-A on October 12. The victim, identified as Geeta Chandra, 45, was visiting her sister in Mohali from Germany. (CCTV grab)

The victim, identified as Geeta Chandra, 45, was visiting her sister in Mohali from Germany.

She told police that on October 12, they were both walking back home around 5.42 pm, when a youth approached them and demanded her gold chain.

In a bid to resist the snatching, the sisters ran in different directions while screaming to raise the alarm. But the youth pursued one of them, snatched her gold chain from behind and fled towards the main road through a green belt between the houses.

“No one lodged a complaint with us. It was only after we received a video of the incident that we registered a case and started investigation,” a cop said.

The unidentified accused was booked under Section 304 (snatching) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Mataur police station.