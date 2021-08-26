NRI woman loses gold chain to snatchers in Kharar

Two youths on a motorcycle targeted an NRI woman and fled with her gold chain on Wednesday late evening.

The victim, identified as Gurpreet Kaur, 40, told the police that she was taking a stroll outside her house in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, with her children when two bike riders came and snatched her gold chain.

The duo fled from the spot and since it was dark, she was unable to note the registration number of the motorcycle, she said, adding that their faces were covered with masks.

Police said that they had registered a case and were checking the CCTV footage from cameras installed nearby to identify the snatchers.

Security guard held for snatching

A security guard accused of snatching in Mohali was arrested following a tip-off in Sector 48, Chandigarh, on Tuesday.

Identified as Jagtar Singh, alias Preet, 28, of Kurari village in Mohali, he was moving around on a scooter with a fake number plate, which he had used in the crime as well.

After the snatching incident, wherein he had fled with a mobile phone and wallet, Jagtar had even lodged a complaint of vehicle theft to create an alibi, said police.