Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NSUI activist found carrying pistol, six cartridges during protest in Chandigarh

NSUI activist found carrying pistol, six cartridges during protest in Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 03:02 AM IST

Jagjot Singh, 27, of Nirankari Mohalla, Ludhiana, was frisked following a tip-off and found carrying the weapon during a protest by NSUI in Chandigarh

The accused was part of the NSUI protest against unemployment and policies of the AAP government in Punjab in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
The accused was part of the NSUI protest against unemployment and policies of the AAP government in Punjab in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A member of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) was found carrying a .32-bore revolver and six live cartridges during a protest by the outfit outside the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Sector 15 on Saturday, police said.

Jagjot Singh, 27, of Nirankari Mohalla, Ludhiana, was frisked following a tip-off and found carrying the weapon. Police said though Singh had an arms licence for the weapon from Punjab, he didn’t have the permission to bring it to Chandigarh.

He was booked under the Arms Act at the Sector-11 police station and presented before a court that sent him to judicial custody on Sunday.

Officials privy to the matter said Singh was not currently enrolled in any academic institute and ran a property business, adding that he had no previous criminal history.

Singh was part of the NSUI protest against unemployment and policies of the AAP government in Punjab. The activists had planned to gherao the residence of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, but were stopped by the Chandigarh Police, who also resorted to water cannons to control the protesters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out