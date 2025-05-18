Menu Explore
Nuh man held for providing SIM cards to Pak operatives

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 18, 2025 04:03 AM IST

According to police officials, Arman was in contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) in New Delhi.

Nuh police arrested a 23-year-old Arman from his village Rajaka on Friday for allegedly providing SIM cards to Pakistani operatives in India. The police recovered a mobile phone from him and took him on a six-day police remand. According to police officials, he was in touch with Pakistani operatives since 2023.

Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands. (iStockphoto)
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands. (iStockphoto)

According to police officials, Arman was in contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) in New Delhi, who was also in contact with Hisar-based YouTuber, Jyoti Malhotra, who was recently arrested. Arman had shared pictures of a defence expo with Danish, besides sharing more information with Pakistani agents.

“Arman’s father Jamil’s two aunts are staying in Pakistan, and he went to Pakistan six months ago and stayed with his father’s aunts. He got married in 2021 and he has two children. He is one of six brothers,” a senior police official said.

Also Read | Who is Jyoti Malhotra? YouTuber arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan

“Arman’s elder brother Altaf was the sarpanch of the village in the last tenure and was later suspended for indulging in corruption in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA),” he added.

Arman was produced before a local court on Saturday which granted a six-day police remand. He has been booked under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

