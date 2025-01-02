Nuh SI held for taking 1 lakh bribe

Haryana’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested sub-inspector (SI) Yashpal, in-charge of the economic offences wing (EOW) of Nuh district, red-handed while allegedly receiving ₹1 lakh bribe in Gurugram. A case has been registered against the accused at the Gurugram police station. (Shutterstock)

A government spokesperson said the ACB team had received a complaint in this regard. The complainant informed that a case was registered against her husband, brother and two daughters under various sections at the City Police Station, Nuh, in which SI Yashpal was the investigating officer (IO).

The spokesperson said that the complainant stated that SI Yashpal demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh in lieu of removing the name of her family members from the FIR. The complainant also alleged that in this case, the arrested accused police official had already taken a bribe of ₹8 lakh from the complainant. She further stated that SI Yashpal pressurised the complainant to either give him ₹1 lakh or else he would arrest her family members.

Haryana anti-corruption bureau director general (DG) Alok Mittal, appealed to the public that if any government officer or employee demands bribe in lieu of doing work, they can register a complaint on the toll-free number of Haryana ACB (- 1800-180-2022 and 1064). Apart from this, WhatsApp number 9417891064 can also be contacted.