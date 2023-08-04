Probe suggests cyber criminals of Mewat linked to Nuh violence: Haryana govt

The Haryana government on Thursday said initial probe into Nuh violence indicated that one of the prime conspirators of the “pre-planned attack” on religious procession that sparked communal hostilities were the cyber-criminal gangs which were raring to retaliate after the state police raided cyber thugs of Mewat and busted pan-India cyber frauds. Paramilitary personnel stand guard in Haryana's Nuh as curfew is imposed following clashes between two groups, in Nuh on Thursday. (ANI)

When violence erupted in Nuh on July 31, the goons first targeted a cyber police station and destroyed the evidence. Mewat had gained notoriety for harbouring cyber criminals after Haryana police had raided 14 villages of Nuh on the intervening night of April 27-28.

During this raid a large number of suspected hackers were detained and nearly 100 accused were identified and arrested.

As per claims of the Haryana police, as result of these raids on cyber thugs in Nuh district, pan-India cyber frauds to the tune of ₹100 crore and about 28,000 cases linked to these criminals had been traced across the country.

“Who benefited from this attack on cyber police station in Nuh? Why was the cyber police station attacked first? What is the link between the attack on cyber police station and the religious yatra?” asked Haryana additional chief secretary (ACS-home) TVSN Prasad, while briefing the media about the situation in violence-hit districts, including Nuh.

The top government functionary said that there was a clear linkage between Nuh violence and the state government’s recent major offensive against cyber criminals when 150 cyber thugs were arrested, the campaign against drug lords and demolition of over 70 illegal encroachments by criminals.

Till Thursday the police have registered 93 FIRs for violence in five districts (Nuh:46, Faridabad: 3, Gurugram: 23, Rewari: 3, Palwal:18) and arrested 176 people, while 78 have been taken into preventive custody.

According to Prasad, the chain of events clearly indicated a distinct pattern between the violence and the apparent provocation (busting gangs of cyber thugs). He said the state government had launched a massive campaign against cyber criminals and drug lords etc.

“We have no intention of defaming any place, but organised ATM and credit card fraud was taking place there (Mewat)...It’s a public knowledge...we are trying to piece together facts...,” Prasad said, adding that when violence broke out in Nuh, the first attack was on cyber police station.

He said police had arrested over 150 people for their involvement in cybercrime from the “violence-affected area” adjoining to National Capital and criminals behind such gangs retaliated.

No connection between violence and yatra

The ACS (home) said if there was any issue concerning the Brij Mandal dharmik yatra, which came under attack, it was taking place for the third time after a due process was followed.

Another shaurya yatra is organised in Nuh in December. He said there is an institutional mechanism in place in the form of peace committees comprising eminent people from different communities which look into this yatra. Both sides had met before the yatra and assured the administration of full cooperation with assurance that yatra would be held peacefully.

However, the ACS said 10 companies of police were already deployed there for the yatra.

“We never expected this violence as the peace committee had assured us that the yatra will be peaceful,” he said.

Culprits identified

The police officials said the investigators have identified some key culprits and that the list is “long”. “You will see it in days to come...nobody will be spared...we cannot comment now who is involved and who is not...” they said.

Reiterating that the state government will come down “very heavily on whoever tries to disrupt law and order”, the ACS (home) said nobody will be spared irrespective of whichever group they belong to.

He said the government was not imputing motive while referring to cyber thugs of Mewat.

“I am only saying that this is a matter of investigation...There could be so many reasons behind this violence...we are not drawing conclusions,” he said responding to a question.

Prasad said the government had recently removed 70 major illegal encroachments in Nuh and surrounding places of criminals. He said people engaged in crime usually encroach upon lands and indulge in illegal construction. “So, we acted against them also,” he said.

“Let me tell you nobody will be spared whoever it is and whichever group he belongs to...If somebody has done something which is harmful for the interest of the country, harmful for the interest of society, we will not spare them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government formed a committee of three officials on Thursday to scan any objectionable video, any objectionable link on social media platforms.

“We will immediately approach authorities in the Government of India and service providers to delete objectionable matter...No culprit will be spared...”

