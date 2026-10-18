Nurpur police freeze assets worth ₹74L under NDPS Act

Nurpur police have frozen assets worth ₹74.12 lakh under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials said on Saturday. The assets comprise a two-storey residential building-cum-shopping complex containing seven shops. (HT Photo for representation)

The assets comprise a two-storey residential building-cum-shopping complex containing seven shops, situated at Labh village, Jawali tehsil in Kangra district, with an assessed value of approximately ₹68.99 lakh and a tractor bearing registration number HP38F6433, purchased in 2019 for approximately ₹5.13 lakh.

According to police, following the arrest of an accused in a case involving a commercial quantity of narcotic substances, a financial investigation was conducted into assets associated with him, examining their acquisition and the sources of funds used to purchase them.

Based on the findings of the investigation, proceedings were initiated under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act to freeze the identified assets, police said.

According to a spokesperson, following the financial investigation, Jawali police station issued a freezing order on September, 18, 2026 under Section 68F(1) of the NDPS Act and forwarded it to the competent authority, New Delhi, for confirmation.

Subsequently, on October 15, 2026, the competent authority and administrator, SAFEM(FOP)A and NDPS Act, New Delhi, passed an order under Section 68F(2) of the NDPS Act, confirming the freezing of the identified assets.

During the proceedings before the competent authority, adequate documentary evidence, including relevant income-tax returns, bank statements and supporting records establishing the source of funds used to purchase the tractor in 2019, was not furnished.

The income-tax returns submitted for the financial years 2023–24 to 2026–27 were not considered sufficient to establish the source of funds for the purchase made in 2019, officials said. The combined assessed and purchase value of the two assets amounts to approximately ₹74.13 lakh, they added.