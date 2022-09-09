NZCC to seek grant under central scheme for construction of auditorium at Kalagram in Chandigarh

A proposal requesting grants for construction of an auditorium at Kalagram in Chandigarh under Tagore Cultural Complex Grant (TCCG) Scheme will be sent to the central government.

This was decided during the annual meeting of board of governors (BoGs) of North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), which was chaired by Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also chairman of NZCC.

It was stated during the meeting that ₹4 crore will be contributed by UT administration, while ₹6 crore is expected under TCCG Scheme from the Union ministry of culture.

While presiding over the annual meeting, Purohit stressed on the need to preserve, protect and disseminate knowledge about the rich cultural heritage of India.

The BoG also approved various recommendations of the programme and finance committees and executive board of NZCC, which includes budget approval amounting to ₹10.24 crore for programmes and activities in 2022-23.

It was also stated during the meeting that the Rajasthan government may release their balance contribution of ₹1.34 crore towards the corpus fund of NZCC. The governor also spoke about the need for transparency in all financial and administrative matters.

He also instructed the director NZCC to ensure the highest level of financial propriety in the centre’s affairs.