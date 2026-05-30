Objectionable remarks against women case: HC grants interim bail to Yograj Singh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to former cricketer and actor Yograj Singh in connection with an FIR registered over alleged derogatory remarks against women in a viral clip from web series “Lukkhe”. In his plea, Yograj Singh had told the high court that he merely portrayed a fictional and scripted character in his professional capacity as an actor. (HT)

Yograj Singh, father of former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, had approached the high court on Friday after a district court on May 26 dismissed his plea seeking pre-arrest bail.

The FIR was lodged at the Sector 36 police station in Chandigarh under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 62A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, following a complaint filed by advocates Ujjwal Bhasin and Jatin Verma on May 14.

According to the complainants, the remarks allegedly made by Yograj Singh in the viral clip were indecent and promoted misogyny, thereby undermining respect for women in society. In the clip circulating on social media, the character played by Yograj Singh allegedly makes a comment aimed at a female police officer.

In his plea, Singh had told the court that he merely portrayed a fictional and scripted character in his professional capacity as an actor. “The clip formed part of a fictional dramatic performance and does not constitute any personal statement of expression of the petitioner,” the court was told, adding that the petitioner neither published nor transmitted the alleged content.

“The entire case is based on documentary or electronic evidence. Hence no custodial interrogation is required,” he had submitted. The bench of justice Kirti Singh granted the interim protection and posted the matter for further hearing on July 9. The detailed order is awaited.