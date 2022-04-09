Objectionable remarks row: Unfair to blame me without verifying facts, says Jakhar

Under fire from a section of political leaders for his ‘objectionable’ remarks, former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Friday said it was completely unfair to blame him without ascertaining the facts.

Reacting to the ‘propaganda’ being launched against him by some leaders on the basis of a TV interview, Jakhar said political parties should refrain from reacting to unsubstantiated information which can only spoil the atmosphere in the state.

“The truth is that I have not made objectionable comments on any caste or any individual person,” he said in a statement.

A section of the Congress has accused Jakhar of insulting former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and sought action against him, whereas some other parties have accused him of making regrettable remarks against a community.

Jakhar said throughout his political career, he had been doing best to protect the rights of downtrodden and economically weaker sections of the society.

“The question of expressing or harbouring ill will towards any class or person does not arise. The truth cannot be covered by a barrage of baseless allegations and protests against me just to settle political scores,” he added.