Objectionable remarks row: Unfair to blame me without verifying facts, says Jakhar
Under fire from a section of political leaders for his ‘objectionable’ remarks, former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Friday said it was completely unfair to blame him without ascertaining the facts.
Reacting to the ‘propaganda’ being launched against him by some leaders on the basis of a TV interview, Jakhar said political parties should refrain from reacting to unsubstantiated information which can only spoil the atmosphere in the state.
“The truth is that I have not made objectionable comments on any caste or any individual person,” he said in a statement.
A section of the Congress has accused Jakhar of insulting former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and sought action against him, whereas some other parties have accused him of making regrettable remarks against a community.
Jakhar said throughout his political career, he had been doing best to protect the rights of downtrodden and economically weaker sections of the society.
“The question of expressing or harbouring ill will towards any class or person does not arise. The truth cannot be covered by a barrage of baseless allegations and protests against me just to settle political scores,” he added.
-
Hoshiarpur land scam: Vigilance bureau probe not in consonance with FIR allegations: Court
The additional district and sessions court, Ludhiana, observed that the investigation conducted by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in the multi-crore Hoshiarpur land scam case and the allegations in the FIR are not in consonance with each other whereas the agency filed its cancellation or closure report in the case by mainly relying upon the reply filed by the then sub-divisional magistrate and accused Anand Sagar Sharma and the report of the local commissioner.
-
HC declines former Punjab DGP Saini’s prayer for seven-day prior notice
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday declined a prayer from former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini, which demanded that if Saini is required, in any other case, a seven-day prior notice be given to him. The high court bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan modified 2021 order of a coordinate bench wherein Saini was given protection from arrest in FIRs, likely to be registered by the Punjab Police.
-
AAP state in-charge meets CM Bhagwant Mann, discusses civic body poll plan
Aam Aadmi Party state affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh met chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday to discuss the party strategy for the elections to four municipal corporations later this year. Jarnail meeting with the chief minister was part of the efforts to plan for the civic body polls in Patiala, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar to be held in December. Jarnail congratulated Mann for the steps taken by his government.
-
Punjab to set up 333 urban wellness centres: Vijay Singla
The Punjab government will set up 333 urban wellness centres in urban and semi-urban areas across the state, health minister Dr Vijay Singla announced on Friday taking a step forward towards implementing the Delhi's health model in the state Dr Singla along with Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan reached the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at Faridkot to attend the 16th annual conference of the North Zone Association of Plastic Surgeons on Friday.
-
Punjab: Two held for smuggling 10kg gold from Sharjah
The directorate of revenue intelligence has arrested two persons from Amritsar airport for allegedly smuggling 10kg of gold worth around ₹1.9 crore from Sharjah, officials said on Friday. Both the accused are residents of Jalandhar and had visited UAE on tourist visa. The arrests were made on April 5. On February 25, three persons were arrested from Amritsar airport for allegedly smuggling over 9kg of gold in the form of paste from Sharjah.
