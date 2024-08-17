October 4 will mark BJPs ouster from Haryana: Hooda

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Haryana assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said that October 4, the day results of state assembly polls will be announced, will mark the end of BJP rule in the state. The leader of Opposition reiterated party’s promise to provide ₹ 6,000 monthly pension to the elderly, restart old pension scheme for employees, provide cooking gas cylinder for ₹ 500 and 300 units of free electricity. (HT File)

In his first reaction after the announcement of assembly polls in Haryana, the former chief minister remarked: “October Chaar- BJP Haryana se Bahar.”

At a briefing, Hooda said the people of Haryana have made up their mind to oust BJP and bring back the Congress government. “Congress has prepared a road map for its upcoming government. As soon as the government is formed, 1 lakh permanent recruitments will be done within a year. Jobs will be given on the basis of merit by eliminating paper leak and recruitment mafia. Any kind of negligence in the recruitment process and its transparency will not be tolerated. Strict laws will be implemented against irregularities in recruitment,” Hooda said.

The leader of Opposition reiterated party’s promise to provide ₹6,000 monthly pension to the elderly, restart old pension scheme for employees, provide cooking gas cylinder for ₹500 and 300 units of free electricity. “The Congress will soon release party’s manifesto which will have a complete roadmap for 5 years. We stand committed to get rid of unemployment, corruption, crime and drugs,” Hooda said.