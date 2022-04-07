Octogenarian hacked to death in Sangrur by house help
: An octogenarian man was hacked to death allegedly by his house help in Sangrur following an altercation between the two with the police arresting the accused on Wednesday.
The deceased identified as Chhaja Singh, 84, was a retired government school principal, who was living alone in Sangrur. He was the father-in-law of Punjabi comedian Gurchet Singh Chitrakar, said police.
Accused Sikander Singh used to work as his house help.Neighbours told police that Chhaja Singh had reprimanded Sikander for misbehaving and harassing the woman house help.
“Infuriated over it, the accused attacked Chhaja Singh with a sickle while he was sleeping in his room on Tuesday late night,” Senior superintendent of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said.
SSP Mandeep said the accused has been arrested and a case under section 302 (murder) of IPC has been registered against him.
“The accused tried to flee but got injured while scaling the outer wall of the house after committing the crime,” he said.
