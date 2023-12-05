Of 1,005 UAPA cases in 2022, one-third in J&K: NCRB data

Of the 1,005 registered under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, over one-third were logged in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the latest NCRB data on “Offences against the State”. Notably, sedition cases have come down since 2020 while those lodged under the UAPA saw a rise in that period, according to the data. (iStock)

The Union Territory accounted for 371 such cases, followed by 167 in Manipur. Along with Assam (133) and Uttar Pradesh (101), the UT and three states accounted for 75% of the UAPA cases.

Altogether, 20 cases of sedition under section 124-A of the Indian Penal Code were lodged across India in 2022 and 1,005 were registered under UAPA, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which functions under the Union ministry of home affairs, showed in its annual report.

Notably, sedition cases have come down since 2020 while those lodged under the UAPA saw a rise in that period, according to the data.

In 2021, 76 cases of sedition and 814 cases of UAPA were lodged in the country, while in 2020 the figures for the same were logged at 73 and 796, official data from corresponding years showed.

The maximum cases of sedition were lodged in West Bengal (5) followed by 3 each in Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh, the NCRB report showed.

In 2022 as well as 2021, 55 FIRs were registered under the Official Secrets Act while 39 such offences were registered in 2020, according to the NCRB, which is tasked with the collection and analysis of crime data.

A total of 5,610 cases were registered in 2022 as compared to 5,164 cases in 2021, and 5,613 in 2020 under the wider category of “Offences against the State”.

Of the total cases in 2022, 78.5% were registered under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (4,403) followed by 17.9% (1,005 ) cases under the UAPA, the NCRB stated in its report.