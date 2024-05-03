 Old ‘accident prone area’ signs to be replaced with new sign boards - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Old ‘accident prone area’ signs to be replaced with new sign boards

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 03, 2024 09:20 AM IST

The District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) on Thursday decided to replace old “accident prone area” signboards with new ones, as per the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) guidelines, at existing accident prone locations in an effort to enhance road safety.

During the meeting, the committee also decided to install blinker lights on the entry/exit points merging with V3, V4 and V5 roads in the city. (iStock)
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner (DC) Vinay Pratap Singh and was attended by the senior superintendent of police (SSP) (Traffic and Security) and representatives of UT engineering department, municipal corporation (MC), architect department, urban town planning department, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), horticulture department, electrical department, state transport authority Chandigarh, transport department, all deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) traffic, as well as road safety experts of Chandigarh Road Safety Society (CRSS).

During the meeting, the committee also decided to install blinker lights on the entry/exit points merging with V3, V4 and V5 roads in the city.

The committee also decided installation of automatic traffic control (ATC) signal at the intersection near Khuda Lahora Bridge on Madhya Marg, and yellow road markings in the middle of the road on Vigyan Path.

The timelines of the engineering works were discussed in the meeting and the officials were asked to complete the works on priority basis for the safety of road users.

