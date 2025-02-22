Old Mehfil hotel building collapse: Owner told to clear debris under NITTTR’s watch

UT estate officer-cum-deputy commissioner has directed the owner of the old Mehfil Hotel building in Sector 17—a four-storey structure that collapsed on January 6—to remove the debris under the supervision of officers from the National Institute of Technical Teachers’ Training and Research (NITTTR) in Sector 26. Regarding the show-cause notices issued to the owner, lessee, and architect, who were held responsible for the collapse in the inquiry report by sub-divisional magistrate Naveen, Yadav said, “We have received their replies, the hearing has been conducted and we will recommend action next week.” (HT File)

DC Nishant Kumar Yadav stated that the process will be videographed to ensure that the removal of debris did not affect nearby buildings.

Regarding the show-cause notices issued to the owner, lessee, and architect, who were held responsible for the collapse in the inquiry report by sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Naveen, Yadav said, “We have received their replies, the hearing has been conducted and we will recommend action next week.”

According to sources, possible actions include imposing penalties, barring the owner from future construction and blacklisting the architect.

The inquiry report found that the building owner, Ishwar Chand Bansal, was required to obtain a structural stability certificate from the relevant authority, as mandated by the lease agreement, but failed to do so.

The lessee, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, also violated regulations by commencing renovation work without obtaining approval for the building plans and failing to implement safety measures during the renovation. The removal of slabs further weakened the structure.

The architect, Vinod Joshi, permitted the renovation to proceed without securing approval for the revised drawings, the report had stated.

Constructed in the 1960s, the building comprised a ground floor and four upper floors, covering an area of 5,500 square feet. It was originally owned by former Union minister Harmohan Dhawan and had been rented out but remained vacant for the past decade. The current owner purchased the building for ₹30 crore, with ownership officially transferred to him on August 13, 2024.

Following the building’s collapse, on January 28, police had registered a case against nine individuals associated with Malabar Gold and Diamonds under Sections 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 324(5) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 17 police station for allegedly carrying out unauthorised structural modifications that led to the collapse, causing damages worth crores.