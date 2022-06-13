Olympian Hari Chand, whose national record was unbeaten for 32 years, dies
Two-time Olympian and Asian Games double gold medallist Hari Chand, 69, passed away following prolonged illness at his native village Ghorewaha in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district on Sunday night.
He is survived by his wife, a daughter and two sons. The family said his last rites will be performed at the village on Tuesday.
A long-distance runner, Hari Chand rose to fame when he won two gold medals in 5,000-metre and 10,000-metre events at the Asian Games held in Bangkok in 1978.
Earlier, he competed in the Summer Olympics in Montreal in 1976 and created a national record by completing 10,000-metre run in 28:48:72. This record remained unbeated for 32 years. He also took part in the 1980 Olympic men’s marathon in Moscow where he completed the race with a timing of 2:22:08.
Born in a poor family at Ghorewah village in 1953, Hari Chand went on to retire from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as a commandant. He was also conferred with Arjuna Award for his contribution to sports in India.
