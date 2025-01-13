Omar ‘appeasing’ Delhi, says Mehbooba Mufti

Former J&K chief minister (CM) Mehbooba Mufti on Monday blamed CM Omar Abdullah for “appeasing and normalising” Delhi’s unilateral actions in August 2019 that cleaved and robbed J&K of its special status. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File)

CM Omar Abdullah in his speech on the inauguration of the 6.4 kilometre long Z-Morh tunnel in Sonmarg praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for keeping his promises and urged him for restoration of J&K’s statehood.

“Difference between a short sighted politician & a true statesman. In 2003 then BJP PM Vajpayee, during his visit to Srinagar, showed great faith in Mufti sahab’s vision of peace with dignity even though PDP had a mere 16 MLAs. Today our CM despite 50 MLAs did everything to appease & normalise Delhi’s unilateral actions in August 2019 that cleaved & robbed J&K of its special status,” Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X.

PDP legislator Waheed ur Rehman Parra said J&K chief minister didn’t even utter a word on restoration of Article 370 which was the main election plank of the regional party and blamed Omar for changing goal post.

“Omar Abdullah today didn’t utter a single word on Article 370 in the name of which they got a brute mandate in assembly elections. He tried to change the goal post. He seemed to be speaking the language of a BJP spokesperson,” Parra said.

Another legislator and Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone said, “Here is our CM sahib. Grinning from ear to ear. Happy. That clouds have made way for PM sahib. This clip is a gift to all those who propagated his “All others are BJP” discourse,” Sajjad Lone wrote on X.

Gowhar Geelani political analyst said in politics there are no permanent foes or friends. “In politics, they say, rats marry snakes. There are neither permanent friends nor foes. Only permanent interests! Whatever you declare ‘haram’ for others in opposition becomes ‘halal’ for you when you are at the helm. Those in opposition become rebels temporarily,” he wrote on X.