Omar: In touch with MEA over evacuation of students from Iran

The Jammu and Kashmir government is in touch with the Union ministry of external affairs and, if necessary, the decision to evacuate Kashmir students will be taken based on Iran’s ground situation, chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Sunday. Parents of students stranded in Iran during a protest in Srinagar on Sunday. (PTI)

Taking to X, he wrote, “I am in touch with the MEA regarding the evolving situation in Iran, particularly with regard to the students from Kashmir in Tehran, Shiraz, Qom and other cities. They, in turn, are in close contact with the authorities in Iran.” Later in the day, he said that he had spoken to external affairs minister S Jaishankar and was assured that necessary steps will be taken to ensure safety of the Indian students.

The Israeli attacks over Iran have triggered panic across students in Iran and their families back in India, including J&K, with the majority of them demanding evacuation from the region. Hundreds of students of J&K are studying in various universities and educational institutions of Iran and are scared after Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian soil and killed several of its top military leaders.

“A decision to evacuate, if necessary, will be taken based on the ground situation keeping the safety and security of these students as the primary consideration. We will keep everyone informed as the situation develops,” he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has written to Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar, seeking urgent intervention for the evacuation of Kashmiri students. It said that there are some 1,500 students from Kashmir studying in Iran.

The association said that many of these students are enrolled in colleges and universities that are situated close to vital military installations and strategic sites while some students are even located in cities where direct Israeli airstrikes have been reported.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir divisional administration has established a control room in Srinagar’s DC office for the parents of students studying in Iran. “Parents and guardians can dial 0194-2483651, 0194-2457543 and 0194-2457552 besides contacting through WhatsApp at +91-9103998355 to share details of their wards,” a government spokesperson said.

In Srinagar, a group of parents of the students in Iran organised a protest, seeking evacuation of the students amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) said it urged the external affairs minister S Jaishankar to make arrangements for evacuation of Kashmiri students from Iran.

The Peoples Democratic Party said it urged the stranded students from Jammu and Kashmir to contact the Indian embassy in Tehran. PDP leader Iltija Mufti posted on X, “For Kashmiri students stranded in Iran, please leave a WhatsApp message or call on Indian embassy numbers +98 9128109115 and +98 9128109109.”