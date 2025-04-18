Omar, Mehbooba call SC’s interim order on Waqf Act much-needed intervention

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday termed the Supreme Court’s interim order as much-needed intervention and said people should have faith in the SC. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah hoped that the SC will deliver a comprehensive judgment that addresses all the concerns of the Muslim community. (ANI)

The Supreme Court has started hearing on the petitions filed against the Waqf Amendment Act passed by Parliament with majority vote from Wednesday.

“The observations from the Hon SC & subsequent climbdown by the Union government have reinforced our belief that we were correct in our decision to approach the highest court in the land to challenge the Waqf bill. We hope the court will deliver a comprehensive judgement that addresses all the concerns of the Muslim community,” Abdullah wrote on X.

Earlier, Omar also told reporters in Jammu that young legislators who are also lawyers from the National Conference had also filed petition in the Supreme Court against the Waqf bill. “The SC had asked some tough questions, especially the important question in which SC asked if non-Muslims are allowed in Waqf affairs, will Muslims be included in Hindu affairs and government has to respond to this question of the SC,” he said.

He said that he hoped that the questions on which Muslims have reservations in this bill will be addressed by the SC. “The Muslims shouldn’t not indulge in any violence, instead should stay calm. The violence will only make those people strong who introduced this bill to divide the country. We shouldn’t try to solve this issue on roads instead have faith in the Supreme Court.”

Mehbooba Mufti also termed this order as much needed intervention from the Supreme Court.

“The SCs interim order which stays critical provisions of Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, is a significant, timely & much-needed intervention. This will reinforce the confidence of the Muslim community in the justice system,” Mehbooba wrote on X.